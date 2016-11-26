Close Loses Providing Teaching Moments For Redskins

"The 55-yarder, in a dome, I think he can make it, and I think he can make it nine times out of ten to be quite honest with you, so I've got to take the points," Gruden said. "On the onside kick, we had a look we thought we could get. We had the look exactly the way we wanted to; we just kicked it a little hard. 12-foot putt, we hit it 15 feet and putted right through the break. We just kicked it too hard, unfortunately. Those are that chances that, if we see something that's there and we practice it and we like it, we've got to take chances to do it. It can change the course of the game, the momentum and everything. I thought it was worth a chance. I told our defense we were about to do it so be ready for a short field, and, unfortunately, we didn't get off the field and they went down and scored."

Scoring on drives occurred early and often for the Cowboys. After going right down the field in about four minutes to start the game with a touchdown, the home team would go through a third quarter drought before picking it back up in the fourth quarter. On the other side, the Redskins took some time to find their comfort and groove in the game, only scoring two field goals on their first five drives and then scoring touchdowns on their final three.

While they are a myriad of reasons and different plays that could be pointed to as to why the Redskins were not able to pull off another close battle, the key to coming back and finding success in similar situations later in the year is to learn from their performance and move on.