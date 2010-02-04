Coaching Search to Extend Past Super Bowl

The Redskins updated their head coaching search on Saturday, amid announcements that the team hired Jim Zorn as offensive coordinator and promoted Greg Blache as the top defensive assistant.

Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder said that the team will likely wait until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 to hire a head coach.

Said Snyder: "The process of selecting a new head coach continues, although no hire is planned until after the Super Bowl so as not to distract from the championship game as well as to keep open all our options.

"We are on track with our interviews, but in the interim we also are filling our coaching positions and re-signing several existing staff members.

"During our interviews with prospective head coaches, we heard time and again how highly respected some of our 2007 assistant coaches were and who they would select to fill out their staffs. That intelligence is helping guide our hiring decisions."

By waiting until after the Super Bowl, the Redskins could seek to hire an assistant coach from the New England Patriots and New York Giants.

Per NFL rules, teams cannot interview assistant coaches on Super Bowl teams until after the championship game is played.

Blache and Zorn take over for Gregg Williams and Al Saunders, both of whom were released from their contracts on Saturday.

The promotion of Blache--he was previously the defensive coordinator-defensive line coach--and the hiring of Zorn means that the team's next head coach will have both of his coordinators already in place.