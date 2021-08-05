WFT Daily: The Chess Matches Between Cole Holcomb And Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick is also notorious for throwing the unexpected at defenses, which provides an opportunity for Holcomb to test his discipline. From what Rivera has seen, he's rising to those challenges. Aside from understanding the defense more thoroughly, Rivera said that Holcomb is starting to understand that he doesn't need to make every play. His focus has been on making the plays that come to him as he reads his keys.

"I've got a little saying, we tell the guys, 'I want 11 guys doing one thing at a time, not one guy trying to do 11.' Cole understands that now, he gets that. If I do my job, I'll make the plays that I should and every now and then I'll make a play that I should."