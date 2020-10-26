Cole Holcomb Shines In Return To FedExField

The expectations were high for Holcomb coming into the 2020 season. After all, the former North Carolina Tar Heel had 105 tackles in his rookie year, and Rivera as well as defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio were excited to use him in Washington's new 4-3 scheme. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Rivera said Holcomb possessed the position flexibility he desires in his players.

But after recording just one tackle in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Holcomb was inactive for the next four weeks with a knee injury. During that time, Holcomb focused the mental side of the game so that he would be ready whenever he made a full recovery.

"I think it helps slow the game down a lot," Holcomb said. "I've gone into these past two games with complete confidence that I know our game plan, I know what [the offense is] trying to give us and what they could possibly give us. When you watch that film and then you get on the field and it's showing up and you know this is what's coming and I can anticipate what they're going to run, it makes it a lot easier to play the game."

Holcomb said he gained a different perspective watching film as he was recovering. On the field, he said, players are more focused on their responsibilities. But he was able to view the defense as a whole, which helped him get a better understanding of Washington's defense.