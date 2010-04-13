News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Cooley's Ready For Mini-Camp

Apr 13, 2010 at 07:06 PM
111702.jpg


Chris Cooley says he is "100 percent" healthy and he is expected to be full-go for the Redskins' first off-season mini-camp on April 16-18.

Cooley is coming off a fractured ankle suffered on Oct. 26 last year. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

He has been working out at Redskins Park and taking part in the off-season strength and conditioning program.

"I feel very good," he said. "Our workouts are hard. Everybody likes it. I've been able to do everything that the rest of the guys do.

"My ankle feels great. It was tough getting back into shape after sitting around on the couch for a couple of months, but I'm here. I'm ready for mini-camp."

It was the first time in Cooley's 6-year career that he missed extended playing time.

He enters the 2010 season with 343 career receptions for 3,789 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He needs 78 catches to surpass Jerry Smith as the Redskins' all-time leader in receptions by a tight end.

This year, Cooley will be catching passes from his fifth NFL quarterback in 11-year veteran Donovan McNabb.

His first impressions of McNabb, acquired on April 4 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, were positive.

"Donovan is outstanding," Cooley said. "It feels like he's been here for a couple years. Instantly, he's a leader. Instantly, he knows what it takes to have a team together. He's talking to all the guys. He fits in extremely well.

"I don't think anyone was worried about his ability to come and be the quarterback of this team and fit in as a teammate. He's very good at that, very personable. And he knows what it takes.

"I think you like that as a player. You like a guy that's been there, a guy that's been in five NFC Championships, been in the Super Bowl, and understands what it's going to take."

Like McNabb, Cooley is learning the Redskins' new offense.

Players have started to learn base concepts and formations. Receivers are expected to know multiple routes so they can line up anywhere on the field and know what to do.

"We'll get into mini-camp and see how everything starts to mesh," Cooley said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising