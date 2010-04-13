Cooley's Ready For Mini-Camp





Chris Cooley says he is "100 percent" healthy and he is expected to be full-go for the Redskins' first off-season mini-camp on April 16-18.

Cooley is coming off a fractured ankle suffered on Oct. 26 last year. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

He has been working out at Redskins Park and taking part in the off-season strength and conditioning program.

"I feel very good," he said. "Our workouts are hard. Everybody likes it. I've been able to do everything that the rest of the guys do.

"My ankle feels great. It was tough getting back into shape after sitting around on the couch for a couple of months, but I'm here. I'm ready for mini-camp."

It was the first time in Cooley's 6-year career that he missed extended playing time.

He enters the 2010 season with 343 career receptions for 3,789 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He needs 78 catches to surpass Jerry Smith as the Redskins' all-time leader in receptions by a tight end.

This year, Cooley will be catching passes from his fifth NFL quarterback in 11-year veteran Donovan McNabb.

His first impressions of McNabb, acquired on April 4 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, were positive.

"Donovan is outstanding," Cooley said. "It feels like he's been here for a couple years. Instantly, he's a leader. Instantly, he knows what it takes to have a team together. He's talking to all the guys. He fits in extremely well.

"I don't think anyone was worried about his ability to come and be the quarterback of this team and fit in as a teammate. He's very good at that, very personable. And he knows what it takes.

"I think you like that as a player. You like a guy that's been there, a guy that's been in five NFC Championships, been in the Super Bowl, and understands what it's going to take."

Like McNabb, Cooley is learning the Redskins' new offense.

Players have started to learn base concepts and formations. Receivers are expected to know multiple routes so they can line up anywhere on the field and know what to do.