Costly turnovers serve as harsh lessons for Washington

While all four are inexcusable, the first two can be explained. Facing a third-and-10 at Dallas' 37-yard line -- ironically, three plays removed from Landon Collins getting an easy pick off Dak Prescott -- Randy Gregory tipped Taylor Heinicke’s pass to himself and returned it down to Washington's 41-yard line. While obviously not ideal, it isn't surprising a defense that leads the league in interceptions would make an athletic play like that.

It's also hard to fault Rivera for leaving his offense on the field on the ensuing Washington possession. Dallas had just turned Gregory's interception into a five-play touchdown drive with a successful two-point conversion to boot. His team was down 11-0 at home, and he wanted to create some momentum. The results, it turned out, had the opposite effect as the Cowboys waltzed a Heinicke fumble into the end zone.

"I thought the defense started pretty soundly initially," Rivera said. "I would've loved to have seen if we could have gotten the ball to where we were hoping to get it. Unfortunately, we didn't get a chance to. That was disappointing. That was my thought process. And that's on me. That was my decision. Nobody else's."

Perhaps Heinicke could have seen Gregory sooner and thrown the ball away or held onto the ball better on his fumble. Either way, this fact remains: Washington couldn't capitalize on mistakes where Dallas could, and as a result, it was staring at an 18-0 lead in the first quarter.