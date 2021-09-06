WFT Daily: Curtis Samuel 'Looked Good' After Participating In Monday's Practice

Being honest with himself was also important to Samuel. If he wasn't candid about his recovery, then that would mean he wasn't being candid with the team. He can't help Washington win games if he keeps having setbacks. He wants to come back the right way, because that's the only way he can make the team better.

"It's not really about me, it's about us, and whatever I need to do to make the team better, I'm down for it."

Samuel put together a good day; that is definitive progress. If he wants to be on the field Sunday, he'll have to stack together a week's work of good days. Rivera doesn't need to see Samuel have a full practice, but he wants to watch him when he's on the field. The next step will be Tuesday morning, a players' day off, to see how he feels.