WFT Daily: Curtis Samuel Not Surprised By Terry McLaurin's Success

Curtis Samuel knew what the analysts were saying about Terry McLaurin when his former Ohio State teammate entered the NFL Draft. Most labeled him as someone who would be more of a special teams player to start his career.

The results are in, and that take was incorrect. Samuel isn't surprised by his teammate's recent success, though.

"I said, 'Listen, he didn't get a lot of targets in college," Samuel said after the Washington Football Team's 34-30 victory against the Atlanta Falcons, "but trust me, Terry is gonna be a special talent."

The pundits should have heeded Samuel's predictions, because McLaurin has lived up to it yet again with six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns. It helped elevate him all the way to seventh in receiving yards through four games. There's no other way to say it: McLaurin is balling out, and the way he sliced through the Falcons' defense backs it up.