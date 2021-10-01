Rivera: Curtis Samuel 'Ready To Roll' Against Falcons

Samuel returned to practice on Wednesday, and Rivera has been pleased with how the receiver has performed over the past three days. He even said Samuel showed his speed on some deep routes.

There is no clear answer on how much Samuel will be used against the Falcons, but Rivera believes the fact that he'll be on the field is a positive for his teammates.

"People have to account for him, whether he gets the ball or he doesn't get the ball," Rivera said. "There's so many things that he brings to the table that'll help us."

Samuel, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine, is set to be paired with third-year pro Terry McLaurin, who ran a 4.35 before being taken by Washington in the third round of the 2019 draft.

Washington's primary concern with Samuel has always been whether he's physically ready to make his debut. His familiarity with the system gives Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner confidence that he will fit into Washington's offense right away. Regardless of how many snaps he plays, he has a chance for a solid debut, as the Falcons' pass defense ranks in the bottom half of the league.