D.C. Sports Teams Unite to Fight Childhood Obesity







The owners were joined by a host of local athletes and politicians.

Chris Cooley represented the Redskins. He was joined by Ryan Zimmerman of the Nationals, Nicklas Backstrom of the Capitals, Josh Howard of the Wizards and Crystal Langhorne of the Mystics.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the former Virginia governor, and Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) were on hand for the event. Warner called childhood obesity a "growing crisis."

The goal of "Live Positively: Get the Ball Rolling" is to reduce childhood obesity rates in the nation, and particularly in the Washington, D.C., region.

Thirty percent of children nationally, 40 percent of children in Washington, D.C., and 50 percent in D.C. Wards 7 and 8 are considered overweight or obese.

Obesity is linked to chronic diseases like diabetes.

"We need to fix this," Snyder said.

As a native Washingtonian, Snyder called the issue a "personal" one.

The Redskins and the NFL have emphasized the PLAY 60 movement, which encourages children to exercise 60 minutes every day, Snyder said.