Danny Shelton Brings Energy From Defensive Line

In four seasons at the University of Washington, Shelton recorded 111 tackles and 9.5 sacks all while keeping up with some of the quickest offenses in college football, like Oregon and Arizona. "The Pac-12 Conference, there's nine out of 12 teams running up-tempo," he said at the NFL Combine. "It's a demand for our defense to be able to compete and be able to stay out on the field. So I challenge myself every day to practice running to the ball, stripping the ball, working on turnovers. It's just a mindset we have at the University of Washington to be prepared."

Shelton's dominance didn't end at Washington's bowl game against Oklahoma State, though, as he went on to be one of the top performers at the Senior Bowl.

While other prospects may have skipped out on playing in the game and showcasing their talents in drills during the week, in fear it may impact their draft stock negatively, Shelton wanted to get work in against different types of offensive linemen.

"For me I wanted to be able to compete against some of the best," he said of participating in the Senior Bowl. "I got to compete against some of the bigger offensive linemen compared to the Pac-12. I feel like I did a good job showing I'm still that dominant guy and being able to take up the double teams and shed guys."

Shelton has been compared to several other large interior defensive linemen, most notably Vince Wilfork of the New England Patriots and Haloti Ngata of the Baltimore Ravens.