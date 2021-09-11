Daron Payne Reflects On His 1-Yard Touchdown At Alabama

That moment finally came during his junior year when the Crimson Tide needed it most. Alabama was clinging to a 10-6 lead against Clemson, but thanks to a Payne interception that gave the ball back to the offense, it was able to drive to the Tigers' 1-yard line.

In comes Payne to run the play Alabama had been practicing all year. Prior to kickoff, he was told Locksley was going to call it in the game and that he better be ready.

Payne went in motion, slipped past the coverage and made the toe-tapping grab in the front corner of the end zone as if he had done it countless times before. Alabama went on to win the game, 24-6