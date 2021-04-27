News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Exercises Fifth-Year Option On Daron Payne

Apr 27, 2021 at 08:59 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

payne2

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that it has exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Daron Payne.

The 2018 first-round pick has started 41 games over the past three seasons, racking up 166 tackles (16 for loss), 20 quarterback hits, 10.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Payne was Washington's best interior run defender in 2020, ranking ninth at his position with a 38% run stop win rate and finishing with a PFF run defense grade of 74.0. He also made seven tackles for loss and forced three fumbles.

But that does not mean he was non-existent as a pass-rusher; in fact, he batted down four passes and tallied three sacks in the regular season. Then, in his first-career playoff game, he was by far the team's best defender with three quarterback hits, two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 4/27: Going Retro For The Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
news

Washington Salute Partners With Children Of Fallen Patriots On Final Month Of The Military Child Career Panel

On April 22, the Washington Football Team digitally welcomed 20 students from all over the country representing Children of Fallen Patriots for a personalized career panel with four of the team's business executives.
news

Celebrate Military Appreciation Month With Washington Salute By Supporting Military Organizations

We encourage everyone to support local organizations to supporting military members, veterans, and their families through programs focused on family connection, mental wellness, physical fitness, and job creation. 
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 2

Washington has one second-round pick (51st) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
Advertising