Darrell Green Is Back In The Gym, Commitment To Staying Fit Continues

Last week we wrote that Washington Redskins great and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green was talking about possibly running another 40-yard dash at 55 years old.
While Green can certainly talk the game — he's a four-time winner of the NFL's Fastest Man Competition — he also needs to get his body ready, too, believe it or not.
Sunday evening, while most were probably winding down from the weekend and getting ready for the start of the work week, Green was at the gym:
Now Green did say he is running the 40-yard dash for fun, but it's more than just a four-second run. He wants to promote healthy living as well:
Oh, and as for a time he might be able to run:
Only Darrell.
