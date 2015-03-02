Darrell Green Is Back In The Gym, Commitment To Staying Fit Continues

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Last week we wrote that Washington Redskins great and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green was talking about possibly running another 40-yard dash at 55 years old.

While Green can certainly talk the game — he's a four-time winner of the NFL's Fastest Man Competition — he also needs to get his body ready, too, believe it or not.