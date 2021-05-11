5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

3. He places high value in being a leader.

There should not be any concern about Forrest when it comes to how he views leadership because he took his captainship seriously. If fact, that's one of the areas he feels like he has improved the most.

"We had a great secondary over the past three seasons and I grew as a leader in that secondary and I made sure everyone was accountable and we practiced like champions," Forrest said. "We changed that program and we became champions and I feel like we did some great things."

Forrest is right to point out how talented the Bearcats' secondary was last season. Their 41.3 passer rating allowed to outside receivers was one of the best in college football, according to Pro Football Focus. But as good as the unit was, Forrest believes his leadership is what jumped out to scouts on film.

"I have high intelligence, and a great ability to recognize play calls and formations," Forrest said. "I would say I'm a guy who goes out there and competes very hard."

The effects of that leadership can be seen in several ways, even in how he interacts with people off the field. During his introductory press conference with local media, Forrest would always reply with "gotcha" before answering a question. When asked why he did this, Forrest said "because miscommunication can lead to a lot of bad things."

"Communication is a good thing and that's one thing that was a point of emphasis at Cincinnati for me just because I'm on the back end, they called me the quarterback of the defense so if I'm not communicating, the defense isn't running efficiently."

When asked by Stampede Blue in March what being a captain meant to him, Forrest replied "everything."