Daryl Waud: Drafted By The Argonauts, Signed By The Redskins

May 22, 2015
If defensive lineman Daryl Waud (No. 99) has his way, he won't be following in the footsteps of his father.

Just a few weeks before signing with the Redskins, Waud was selected by the Toronto Argonauts, the team his father played for, in the Canadian Football League Draft.

"It was neat," Waud told the Toronto Sun. "Being with my dad, my family, we were all sitting around the TV watching the draft. It was a lot of fun."

Waud grew up in Hamilton, Onatario, where the local Tiger-cats were his favorite team.

"I grew up hating the Argos," said the 6-foot-5 Waud. "Being from Hamilton, it's funny how I'd get drafted by the Argos, but I'm honored…As soon as I got drafted, there were all kinds of text messages from friends saying: 'We love you, we're going to buy your jersey, but we're not going to root for the Argos.' But they are going to root for me."

Though he'll take the opportunity if things with Redskins don't work out, he wanted to make sure he tried his shot at making the NFL. That included auditioning for the Giants in their minicamp the prior week, too.

Waud played at Western University in Ontario, compiling 14.5 tackles and three sacks in eight regular season games to earn CIS First Team All-Canadian and OUA First Team All-Star honors for the second and third time, respectively.

As a kid, Waud enjoyed playing hockey and was a member of the lacrosse team in high school. Some of his versatility from those sports he hopes can translate with the Redskins, the team that has given him his first shot. 

