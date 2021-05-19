5 Things To Know About WR Dax Milne

1. He bet on himself as a walk-on at BYU

After concluding a solid career at Bingham High School that featured three state championships as well as All-State and All-Region honors, Milne had two options in front of him. He could sign Weber State's full-ride scholarship offer to play in the Football Championship Subdivision, or he could listen to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and join the Cougars as a preferred walk-on.

There are no guarantees with walking on to a Division I school. He would have to prove himself and pay for tuition through other means. Still, it was an opportunity he could not turn down, so he chose BYU. Needless to say, it worked out in his favor.

"I showed BYU coaches that I was all-in when I walked on, and they have paid me back by just giving me the chance, the opportunity, if I was ready," Milne told Deseret News. "Then they stuck to their word."

In truth, BYU's coaches wanted to give Milne a scholarship in February of 2018 but had used their allotted number for that signing period. Milne came to practice with "a chip on his shoulder," said receivers coach Fesi Sitake, and was determined to prove that he could be a good receiver. He did not get many opportunities during his freshman season, but he made the most of his situation with 10 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown that came in the 2018 season finale against Western Michigan.

After months of competing, the moment finally arrived; one of BYU's 85 scholarships had opened up prior to spring football in 2019, and the coaches wanted to award it to Milne. Fesi was the one who got to tell Milne the good news, and the joy on Milne's face made it an "unforgettable deal" for Fesi. Milne rewarded BYU by quadrupling his production in his sophomore season with 285 yards on 21 catches.