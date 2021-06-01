Dax Milne Bet On Himself At BYU, And It Paid Off

BYU gives walk-on spots to players it truly thinks will get a scholarship at some point, and all it took was about two weeks for Milne to convince the Cougars' coaches that he was deserving of that honor. Whether it was making a block or hauling in a contested pass, Milne was making their heads turn. He did everything that was asked of him, Sitake said, and he did it on a consistent basis.

"He was the guy that was showing up to every meeting prepared, knowing what to do," Sitake said. "There was no room for error in that guy. He showed up every day. And when you string together three-and-a-half weeks of that, you get a guy who you really can rely on."

Milne was performing so well that he was starting to get grouped with some of BYU's most talented young players. He and Gunner Romney, who was a three-star recruit and the 11th-best prospect in Arizona at the time, got meaningful snaps ahead of two seniors, one of which was a two-year starter, during the 2018 season. It would have been easier for Sitake to just play the upperclassmen, but Milne and Romney had earned that opportunity.