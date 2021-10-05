DeAndre Carter Is Having A Standout Season After His First Career TD

Carter's first touchdown of his career was also Washington's first kickoff return for a touchdown since November of 2019 and tied Brian Mitchell and Rashad Ross for the longest in franchise history. Everyone from Carter to Terry McLaurin praised the effort by the special teams unit on the play. For Ron Rivera, Bates was the player who stuck out the most.

"[His] hands were in great position, feet were right underneath and where he needed to be, good position and just drove through and finished the block that really sprung [Carter] the rest of the way," Rivera said. "So that was good to see. I was happy to see that development."

There's a short list of players who have returned a kickoff for a touchdown so far this season. In fact, there are only two of them. Aside from Carter, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew is the only other player to accomplish the feat.

On top of that, Carter and Agnew are the only players this year to have a kickoff return of at least 100 yards. Agnew's return against the Denver Broncos has Carters' beat by just one yard.

"When everybody is on the same page on the same play," Carter said, "you can see what happens."