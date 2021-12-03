DeAndre Carter supports Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

The idea that diabetes doesn't need to be a barrier to living a full life is a key message Carter hopes to get out to the public.

"I'm trying to spread awareness for kids around the world dealing with this, letting them know that this disease is not a death sentence," Carter said. "You can still do and be whoever it is you want to be and accomplish all the dreams you want to accomplish as long as you manage it well."

Carter will be supporting this cause that is near and dear to his heart in a special way this weekend. As part of this year's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, he will be wearing customized cleats in honor of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). The world's largest nonprofit funder of Type 1 diabetes research, JDRF does a wide range of work to improve the lives of those affected by TD1, including advocating for government action, developing new treatments, spreading awareness, and providing an in-depth support structure for the TD1 community.