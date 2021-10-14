WFT Daily: Coaches, players praise DeAndre Carter for taking advantage of opportunities

The Washington Football Team was hunting for a dual returner when it found DeAndre Carter this past offseason. That's the role he filled well in training camp, but once the coaches saw what he could do in the slot with the ball in his hands, his other skills started to intrigue them.

Now that he has a more expanded role in the offense, he's grabbing everyone's attention.

With Cam Sims and Dyami Brown both out against the New Orleans Saints, Carter was elevated to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019. He had appeared in 24 snaps over the course of the previous four games. He more than doubled that with 58 against the Saints, and his 62 yards on four receptions were the second-most of his four-year career.

To his coaches and teammates, he's proof that being prepared to take advantage of opportunities does pay off.