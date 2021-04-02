5 Things To Know About WR/KR DeAndre Carter

2. He became a substitute teacher while waiting for his NFL opportunity.

Despite being cut several times over his first two seasons, Carter had no intentions of giving up his NFL dream. However, he wanted to stay busy and become involved in the community while continuing to work out.

So, after the New England Patriots released him before the 2016 season, he became a substitute teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Hayward, California. His mentor, Eddie Smith, was a guidance counselor there, according to The Athletic, and this was how he could pay him back for his longtime advice.

"I was trying to help out and help kids find their way through life in a rough area," Carter told the Houston Chronicle in 2018. "It gave me flexibility if I had to go fly somewhere, and the principal of the school was really good with me in terms of being able to go to work out for teams."

Carter's second occupation was short-lived, as he impressed the San Francisco 49ers enough to give him a two-year contract in February of 2017. And while he never saw the field -- spending the fall on the practice squad before getting released in the spring -- he caught on with the Philadelphia Eagles in the summer of 2018.