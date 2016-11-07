Derek Carrier 'Felt Good' In First Practice Since Tearing ACL And MCL

The Redskins now have 21 days to decide if Carrier – who has spent the entire season to date on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) – will join the active roster.

"I felt good," Carrier said. "You know, just trying to get back in the swing of things, try to pick up where I left off and get better. But I felt good out there today."

Carrier admitted that, naturally, he had "a little bit" of rust after not participating in a practice session since last season, but that he's starting to regain trust in his knee.

"It's easy to do it when you're on air, rehabbing, but it's a completely different thing with someone lined up across from you," Carrier said. ""Honestly when it first happened, I was kind of upset, frustrated like anyone would be. You just got to trust in God, for me that's the big thing. And then trusted in the guys we have here to get the job done. Nothing too personal about it, it happens to everyone. Then just kind of rebound from there, understand that's a process and it's going to take some time."

Washington originally acquired Carrier last August after Niles Paul and Logan Paulsen were placed on season-ending Injured Reserve and Jordan Reed dealt with his own injuries.

Starting all 12 of his appearances for the Redskins in 2015, the Beloit College product recorded 17 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown.