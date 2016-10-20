DeSean Jackson Confident He'll Be Ready To Play Sunday

"They've won their past two games, so they are on a roll just like us," Jackson said. "They're hungry, they beat two teams the past two weeks. Any time you win in the NFL, you always feel good about that. They got some good corners, good defense, good safeties, so we're excited about the opportunity to go on the road and hopefully win another road game."

If the Redskins are able to win Sunday, not only would it extend the team's current winning streak to five games, it would bump up their consecutive road victories number to six games, the longest road victories number since the 1991 season when Washington won its first seven road games that year.

"I think everybody's motive as a team is to go out and redeem the year we had last year, which was winning the NFC East championship," Jackson said. "Not only being happy with that, but trying to get into the playoffs and make a long run and hopefully get to the ultimate goal, which is the Super Bowl. Everybody in this locker room obviously wants to win a Super Bowl for this organization. It's still a long season – still got a lot of ball left, but one step at a time. We're just taking the checklist off. Next game, next game. Right now, we have the Lions in front of us and that's the task."