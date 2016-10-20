DeSean Jackson Confident He'll Be Ready To Play Sunday

While DeSean Jackson didn't practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, the speedy wide receiver believes he'll be ready to play Sunday against a defense that has given up 17 touchdowns through the air this year.
DeSean Jackson is admittedly a little sore right now with a shoulder injury – he didn't participate in Wednesday's practice -- but the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver remains confident that he'll be able to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
"Well if you leave it on me I'm going to say 100 percent," Jackson told reporters of his chances of playing. "That's what I'm going to always say."
Jackson injured his shoulder during last week's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, although he's not entirely sure when it happened. It certainly didn't affect him too much, though, as he still managed to catch four passes for 55 yards while playing 50 offensive snaps.
"Hopefully throughout the week I'll get better," Jackson said. "I don't know if I'll be able to practice [Thursday], but I'll be in the offensive room getting the plays down pat. They know I'll be ready to go come Sunday."
While Jackson has crossed paydirt only once this season, a 44-yard score against the New York Giants last month, he's been a big part of the Redskins' fifth-ranked passing offense. He currently leads the team in receiving yards (333).
He hopes to continue his strong individual campaign against a Lions defense that has given up the most passing touchdowns (17) in the NFL so far this year.
Detroit has also allowed 19 plays of 20 or more yards through the air and five passing plays of 40 yards or greater. Those sort of numbers play into the hands of a speedster like Jackson, especially on a high-speed surface like the turf under the dome at Ford Field.
Still, the Redskins cannot take Detroit lightly.
"They've won their past two games, so they are on a roll just like us," Jackson said. "They're hungry, they beat two teams the past two weeks. Any time you win in the NFL, you always feel good about that. They got some good corners, good defense, good safeties, so we're excited about the opportunity to go on the road and hopefully win another road game."
If the Redskins are able to win Sunday, not only would it extend the team's current winning streak to five games, it would bump up their consecutive road victories number to six games, the longest road victories number since the 1991 season when Washington won its first seven road games that year.
"I think everybody's motive as a team is to go out and redeem the year we had last year, which was winning the NFC East championship," Jackson said. "Not only being happy with that, but trying to get into the playoffs and make a long run and hopefully get to the ultimate goal, which is the Super Bowl. Everybody in this locker room obviously wants to win a Super Bowl for this organization. It's still a long season – still got a lot of ball left, but one step at a time. We're just taking the checklist off. Next game, next game. Right now, we have the Lions in front of us and that's the task."