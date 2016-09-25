DeSean Jackson Passes 8,000 Career Receiving Yards

Redskins wide receiver became the eight active player to attain 8,000 receiving yards with a 44-yard touchdown catch.

Within the span of about 20 seconds, Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson passed a career milestone and got the Redskins back within striking distance against the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

During the team's second offensive drive of the second quarter, quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass and found Jackson, darting into a pocket between two defenders, open on a corner route for 31 yards. The very next play, Cousins went back to Jackson on a deep seam route, and the wide receiver beat a New York defender and maintained possession of the ball on his way down to the ground for a touchdown, cutting the Giants' lead to 21-16.

The touchdown reception put Jackson over 8,000 receiving yards for his career, making him just the eight active player to reach that mark. He joined Andre Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin, Brandon Marshall, Jason Witten and Antonio Gates.

The catch gave him 84 receiving yards on the day to that point.

Jackson entered Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium needing just 44 yards to attain 8,000. His first catch of the game came on a 9-yard out route that helped set up a Redskins field goal.