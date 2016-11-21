DeSean Jackson's Return To Offense Helps Spark High Scoring Peformance

On 3rd-and-2, Cousins gets a snap in shotgun and the offensive line bides him time to find his open receiver, veteran DeSean Jackson, around the four-yard line. Despite having defenders around him, Jackson had no issue getting the extra yards for a score. The Redskins went up 6-0 and Jackson officially marked his return after missing a game due to a shoulder injury he has been dealing with in recent weeks.

The spark he brought in his return to the team, which went on to defeat the Packers 42-24, was felt as Green Bay's secondary had no choice but to be on their heels, concerned about Jackson's speed.

"DeSean is … he's a performer. His ability to get downfield and make plays is unparalled," Vernon Davis said. "You won't find another DeSean in this league. You probably won't find another DeSean anywhere. He's fast, he's a football player. Great attitude, always come to practice with great energy and he's a good person to be around."

Jackson finished the night with four receptions for 51 yards and the touchdown. With last night's catches, Jackson now has 34 for 467 yards on the season.

Following the primetime win, the injury that kept him out just a week ago was no longer much of a concern.

"[The shoulder] feels good. I can't really feel it right now. It will probably be a little sore later on in the morning, but it's a great win [and] a great team effort," Jackson said. "Everybody pitched in and was a part of it. I'm just excited about it. [We] have a quick turnaround week. Everybody's focused on this next game coming up. It's going to be another big one. Every game from here on out is going to be a big one, so we just have to put it all together."