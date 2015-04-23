DeSean Jackson To Be Featured In Own Television Show

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

You'll be seeing a lot more of Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson on television in the upcoming months.

Not only will the speedy wide receiver be must-see TV on the field just as he was last season, but, according to multiple websites, he'll also have his own reality television show on BET called "DeSean Jackson: Home Team."

As LATimes.com writes, the show will follow Jackson as he "deals with life on and off the field, and the core of women surrounding him, including his 'momager' Gayle, his sister and assistant A'Dreea, his publicist Denise and his new girlfriend, Kayla."

Variety.com adds that it will be produced by Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Liongate Television.

In early March, the three-time Pro Bowler announced that he's going to be part of a Tupac biopic that is expected to be released sometime in the calendar year.

The movie will touch on the rapper's upbringing, climb to the center of the music world and a whole lot more.

