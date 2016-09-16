DeSean Jackson: Victor Cruz Should Prepare To 'Back It Up' Versus Josh Norman

But that wasn't enough, apparently, for Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, who, along with cornerback Janoris Jenkins, were asked about the Redskins' strategy, even though the two teams don't play each other until Week 3.

"The selfish football player in me wants to watch the game, wants to see [Norman] travel and follow the best guy around the field," Cruz told reporters via the New York Daily News. "Especially if he calls himself — I don't call him this, he calls himself — the best corner in the league, then you have to cover the best receivers on the other team. Going in, I thought he was going to follow AB all over the place, but he didn't, so it is what it is. He made his choice."

While it may be puzzling for a wide receiver to start questioning the game plan and motives of another team and player, the Redskins' own wide receiver, Jamison Crowder, seems to be just fine with a little chatter, so long as it manifests itself on the field.

"I love it. I mean, let the competition, let the people say what they want to say," Jacksons said. "Get riled up and we're going to have to see them in two weeks. Whatever he feels like he has to say, I mean that's his opinion. Still got to go on the field play Josh [Norman], whatever you say you better be able to back it up when we come play y'all. I love it. The receivers, corners, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, it's competitive nature, just want to play. If you're going to talk about, better be able to back it up when we play."

As for his own experience facing cornerbacks, Jackson continued to stress staying comeptetive, regardless of who was covering him.