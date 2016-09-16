News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

DeSean Jackson: Victor Cruz Should Prepare To 'Back It Up' Versus Josh Norman

Sep 16, 2016 at 04:13 AM
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

Another day, another outsider opinion on cornerback Josh Norman.

Specifically, another complaint about why Norman wasn't trailing Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown the entirety of the Redskins' Monday Night matchup with Pittsburgh. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry explained his thinking during his press conference on Thursday, as did Norman and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who ended up covering Brown for the majority of the night.

But that wasn't enough, apparently, for Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, who, along with cornerback Janoris Jenkins, were asked about the Redskins' strategy, even though the two teams don't play each other until Week 3.

"The selfish football player in me wants to watch the game, wants to see [Norman] travel and follow the best guy around the field," Cruz told reporters via the New York Daily News. "Especially if he calls himself — I don't call him this, he calls himself — the best corner in the league, then you have to cover the best receivers on the other team. Going in, I thought he was going to follow AB all over the place, but he didn't, so it is what it is. He made his choice."

While it may be puzzling for a wide receiver to start questioning the game plan and motives of another team and player, the Redskins' own wide receiver, Jamison Crowder, seems to be just fine with a little chatter, so long as it manifests itself on the field.

"I love it. I mean, let the competition, let the people say what they want to say," Jacksons said. "Get riled up and we're going to have to see them in two weeks. Whatever he feels like he has to say, I mean that's his opinion. Still got to go on the field play Josh [Norman], whatever you say you better be able to back it up when we come play y'all. I love it. The receivers, corners, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, it's competitive nature, just want to play. If you're going to talk about, better be able to back it up when we play."

As for his own experience facing cornerbacks, Jackson continued to stress staying comeptetive, regardless of who was covering him.

"It's just one of those things, let the best man win," he said. "The survivor will be whoever is having a good game that day. Hopefully the best man wins. In this league you have corners that feel they're number one corners and receivers that feel like they're number one receivers. However the coaches present the game plan to come out, if you're going to guard this man the whole game or if you have to go against him. Like I said, let the best man win. You got to go out there and play to the hardest you can. It's football, things happen on the field. You lose, you win, however the matchup may come out. But you got a fight out there, so you got to keep fighting and keep putting the best thing out there on the field, keep your tempo on the field, that's all you can do."

