News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Despite Limited Action, Chase Young Has Made His Presence Felt During His First Training Camp

Aug 28, 2020 at 01:59 PM
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team

Chase Young exploded off the line of scrimmage, galloped past Antonio Gibson and batted down Kyle Allen's pass as if he was a basketball player making an emphatic block. On the next play, Young stood his ground against a pulling Keith Ismael and met Gibson four yards in the backfield. If this were a game instead of practice, the No. 2 overall pick would have ripped his fellow rookie to the ground.

Young is still recovering from a hip flexor injury, so he only received six reps during team drills Monday. That's all it took to show the Washington Football Team how disruptive he can be this fall.

"We've seen the pass-rush ability, obviously, and that's probably the biggest thing you always look for when you take a defensive end that high," head coach Ron Rivera said about Young on Tuesday. "Now it's putting the rest of his game in place in terms of understanding how to play the run, understanding how to shut down the edges and keeping everything in front of him and inside him, and he's done a great job showing us he's capable of that.

"It's just unfortunate he missed a couple of days because of the [hip flexor], but he's had a good couple of days. We've been trying to gradually reintroduce him to practice, and he seems to be handling that very well."

Young's workload continued to increase Tuesday, as he played opposite Ryan Kerrigan with the second team during the 9-on-9 session and select 11-on-11 periods. Young, who suffered the injury a week ago, feels like his hip is close to being 100%. "It's right there," Young told reporters afterwards. "You want to make sure that it's 100-110% and something I don't have to think about when I'm out on the field."

The media has only seen Young for small parts of training camp, but his teammates and coaches have nearly a month's worth of interactions to go off of. And across the board, Young has earned rave reviews.

Ryan Anderson highlighted his maturity and said he can have a "huge impact," while Kevin Pierre-Louis described him as humble and hard-working and believes he can be as good as he wants to be." Multiple players pointed out Young's thirst for information and desire to be one of the best, which are common traits among Washington's defensive line. "He fits in right off the bat," Matt Ioannidis said earlier in training camp.

Young said it's been difficult being sidelined so early into his NFL career, but he's made the most of every practice session, Zoom meeting and walkthrough. During installation periods, Young has been mimicking the steps he would take if he was playing. He has also hung around veterans like Kerrigan and Nate Orchard, flooding them with questions about the playbook and his technique. Recently, Kerrigan briefed Young on different ways to activate his body before taking the field.

"The young man is determined. He's determined," defensive line coach Sam Mills III said of Young. "He's not just trying to come here and sit on what he did at his university. He's here and he's ready to work and he's ready to compete. He comes with that attitude every day. When we did get to see him fly around on the grass, you can tell he's been studying. He knows what he's doing right now, and it's not too big for him. With a rookie, you always worry about a kind of mental overload and he's been really good so far. I'm just excited about his future, and I'm excited about how fast he's picking everything up."

Related Links

Young made even more progress Friday following two days off. He participated in nearly every team period and began a lot of these sessions with the starters. On the first play of the first 11-on-11 drill, Young blew up a quick pass to tight end Logan Thomas near the line of scrimmage. On the next snap, his initial burst upfield disrupted a running play to J.D. McKissic.

Rivera said afterwards that Young "looked fresh," but he would not speculate on when Young would be able to participate fully. That depends on the training staff, Rivera added. Whenever it gives Young the go-ahead, that's when the team will be able to "cut him loose," unleashing Young's full potential.

"He wants to know how he can be great, so I want to impart as much as I can on him and help him accomplish all he can accomplish," Kerrigan said of Young. "You guys know this is no secret: the sky's the limit for that guy."

Related Content

Training Camp Daily 8/28: Ron Rivera Sees His Players Taking On More Responsibility 
news

Training Camp Daily 8/28: Ron Rivera Sees His Players Taking On More Responsibility 

Rivera knows it will not be easy to build a "sustainable, winning culture," but he believes his players are taking the right steps to get there.
Practice Notes 8/28: J.D. McKissic's Versatility Leads To Explosive Plays
news

Practice Notes 8/28: J.D. McKissic's Versatility Leads To Explosive Plays

Here's what we learned from Friday's practice.
Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line
news

Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line

Ismael was the starting left guard during Tuesday's practice. As long as he's able show off his ability, he doesn't care where he plays.
Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone
news

Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone

Here's what we learned from Tuesday's practice.
Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle
news

Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle

Between 2013-17, the Carolina Panthers won 93.7% of their games when they won the turnover battle. Rivera wants to have similar success in Washington.
Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress
news

Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress

Here's what we learned from Monday's practice.
Practice Notes 8/23: Dwayne Haskins Finds His Rhythm 
news

Practice Notes 8/23: Dwayne Haskins Finds His Rhythm 

Here's what we learned from Sunday's practice.
Practice Notes 8/22: The Secondary Continues To Shine
news

Practice Notes 8/22: The Secondary Continues To Shine

Here's what we learned from Saturday's practice.
Training Camp Daily 8/20: Ryan Anderson Is Learning To Play Aggressive As A Defensive End
news

Training Camp Daily 8/20: Ryan Anderson Is Learning To Play Aggressive As A Defensive End

Anderson has spent the past three seasons as an outside linebacker. Now he's playing defensive end, and he loves being able to attack in the new scheme.
Troy Apke Has Impressed His Coaches And Teammates As The Starting Free Safety
news

Troy Apke Has Impressed His Coaches And Teammates As The Starting Free Safety

Apke has been the starting free safety in the first three days of training camp, and he is in the conversation for holding that role in the regular season.
Practice Notes 8/20: Younger Players Receive More Opportunities With Several Veterans Getting The Day Off
news

Practice Notes 8/20: Younger Players Receive More Opportunities With Several Veterans Getting The Day Off

Here's what we learned from Thursday's practice.

Advertising