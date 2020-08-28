Despite Limited Action, Chase Young Has Made His Presence Felt During His First Training Camp

Young's workload continued to increase Tuesday, as he played opposite Ryan Kerrigan with the second team during the 9-on-9 session and select 11-on-11 periods. Young, who suffered the injury a week ago, feels like his hip is close to being 100%. "It's right there," Young told reporters afterwards. "You want to make sure that it's 100-110% and something I don't have to think about when I'm out on the field."

The media has only seen Young for small parts of training camp, but his teammates and coaches have nearly a month's worth of interactions to go off of. And across the board, Young has earned rave reviews.

Ryan Anderson highlighted his maturity and said he can have a "huge impact," while Kevin Pierre-Louis described him as humble and hard-working and believes he can be as good as he wants to be." Multiple players pointed out Young's thirst for information and desire to be one of the best, which are common traits among Washington's defensive line. "He fits in right off the bat," Matt Ioannidis said earlier in training camp.

Young said it's been difficult being sidelined so early into his NFL career, but he's made the most of every practice session, Zoom meeting and walkthrough. During installation periods, Young has been mimicking the steps he would take if he was playing. He has also hung around veterans like Kerrigan and Nate Orchard, flooding them with questions about the playbook and his technique. Recently, Kerrigan briefed Young on different ways to activate his body before taking the field.