Diageo, Redskins Team Up to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims

Jan 28, 2010 at 12:23 PM

Diageo, Redskins Team Up to Provide Humanitarian Relief to Haiti

Diageo, the world's leading spirits, beer and wine company, delivered more than 45,000 pounds of food and emergency supplies to earthquake victims in Haiti. Diageo's specially commissioned 727 aircraft departed Miami on Jan. 15.

diageo-2.jpg



The mission was part of Diageo's Spirit of the Americas Humanitarian Aid program, an ongoing effort to deliver critical assistance to disaster zones and communities where Diageo's employees and their families work and live.

"The devastation caused by this earthquake is unimaginable. Honestly, working for Diageo, I am humbled that the business gives us the opportunity to do what we can for those who have been so impacted by this disaster," said William Bullard, Diageo Corporate Relations Director, Latin America and Caribbean. "We will remain committed to providing relief and working together to rebuild in Haiti."

Diageo's airlift departed from AmeriJet International Airlines, located at 6185 NW 18th St. in Miami. The 727 aircraft delivered 45,000 pounds of disaster relief including new World Health Organization (WHO) sanctioned emergency health kits.

The health kits contained enough materials to provide basic medical care to more than 10,000 people for 90 days, which will be critical as every hospital in Haiti was either damaged or destroyed by the earthquake.

Diageo will also be sending food supplies including beans, rice, cooking oil and Ensure.

The Washington Redskins joined with Diageo to deliver a second round of aid workers and of emergency supplies to Haiti.

Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder donated use of his private airplane for this effort. It departed for Haiti on Sunday Jan. 17 with clothing donated by the team, along with relief personnel and supplies.

"Diageo has been involved in relief efforts around the world for many years, and we're fortunate to be able to partner with them," Snyder said. "Getting the right people and supplies to Haiti is critically important, and we're providing our best resources."

"On behalf of Diageo's nearly 30,000 employees worldwide and those who distribute our products in Haiti, we are honored to be able to deliver assistance in this time of need," said Guy Smith, Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations, Diageo North America. "It is our hope that these emergency provisions will give hope and safety to those who were stricken by this terrible disaster."

Diageo holds a minority stake in Brasserie Nationale d'Haiti S.A., a brewery located in Haiti's capital city of Port Au Prince. Brasserie Nationale d'Haiti S.A. has more than 1,300 employees, locally brews Guinness beer and distributes many of Diageo's leading products, including Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Baileys and Tanqueray.

Established in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, the Spirit of the Americas program provides immediate relief and disaster aid around the world.

In the hours and days after 9/11, Diageo and its employees provided numerous relief activities and assistance at Ground Zero and went on to provide funding for families who lost loved ones and donated computers for New York's Emergency management. Since then, Diageo has conducted more than 20 humanitarian missions from Kabul to the Caribbean.

Just this past year, Diageo provided critical supplies to Salvadoran communities hit hard by Hurricane Ida. In 2008, Diageo offered relief to flooding victims in Iowa and Haiti, and hurricane victims along the Gulf Coast. This included sending bottled water, special relief kits, and high-powered generators to help sustain the victims of these natural disasters.

In 2008, Diageo provided the first humanitarian aid to reach Haiti after Hurricane Hanna hit the island.

About Diageo

Diageo (Dee-AH-Gee-O) is the world's leading premium drinks business with an outstanding collection of beverage alcohol brands across spirits, wines and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Smirnoff, J&B, Baileys, Cuervo, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Beaulieu Vineyard and Sterling Vineyards wines.

Diageo is a global company, trading in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE).

For more information about Diageo, its people, brands, and performance, visit us at Diageo.com. For our global resource that promotes responsible drinking through the sharing of best practice tools, information and initiatives, visit DRINKiQ.com.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

responsibility-team-sport-1.jpg



