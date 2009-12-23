Dockery Stays Strong And Steady







"He knows what he learned and where he learned it," Thomas says. "I respect a guy like that."

Still here, and still endlessly in Dock's ear, is offensive line coach Joe Bugel.

"I don't think I have ever been around a guy I appreciate and respect more than Derrick Dockery," says Bugel, in his 32nd season of coaching in the NFL. "In the four years he was here previously, he never missed a practice, never missed a game. He went to Buffalo for two years and came back. He's never missed a game, never missed a practice. He's an ironman."

In Thomas' and Samuels' absence, veterans must show the way. Dockery, Bugel says, does so in his own quiet fashion.

"He's a great leader because he's not a foul-mouthed guy and he's in every meeting. He has a great relationship with Chris Samuels and they were like hand in hand over there on the left side and I think he misses Chris a lot," Bugel says.

The 6-6, 326-pound Dockery has started 107 consecutive games in the NFL (entering Sunday night's contest against the Dallas Cowboys), all but 32 of them for the Redskins.

He shows up. And he shows up for more than football.

Dockery and his wife Emma, working with tight end Chris Cooley and his wife Christie, anchored the Redskins' involvement in the NFL's Breast Cancer Awareness programs last October, along with Tanya Snyder, the wife of Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder.

The Dockerys and Cooleys hosted an event at Redskins Park for breast cancer survivors and took part in another on Capitol Hill with Mrs. Snyder.

For Dockery, this is a critical mission. His mother survived breast cancer but his aunt did not and his wife lost her mother to the disease as well.

"Any time you can get awareness out for a special cause, it is important to do it. Cancer has touched everyone, somewhere, somehow," he said. "Any way you can get the message out about getting the exams, getting tested, we will do it. This has hit my home, my wife's home and you realize what you've lost when it's gone."

That's Dock. Knowing how to appreciate what he has.

That's why he could be found reading to kids at the 2009 Easter Egg Roll at the White House. There he was, working with the Redskins Charitable Foundation in his first go-round in Washington and now in a cause so important to his family.

Active, engaged, and home.

"A piece of my heart was always here," he says. "I'm glad I'm back."