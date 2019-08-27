A Month Ago, Donald Penn Was A Free Agent. Now He's The Redskins Starting Left Tackle.

After four months without football following his release from the Oakland Raiders in March, offensive lineman Donald Penn arrived at Redskins training camp July 31 with a chip on his shoulder and a position battle to win. Over the course of the past 28 days, he's accomplished just that.

Speaking after practice Monday, head coach Jay Gruden announced that Penn is currently the team's starting left tackle. He then spoke to what the 36-year-old offensive lineman can add to the starting unit entering his 13th NFL season.

"He's seen a lot of football, played a lot of football; he knows how to set on these guys," Gruden said. "He's not quite where he was when he was 22 years old, but he's still a very functional left tackle in the NFL."

At his introductory press conference, Penn stressed he only signed with Washington because he had a chance to start at left tackle in Trent Williams' absence. This was Penn's natural position and one he played his entire career until last season, when the Raiders moved him to right tackle. Penn admitted he wasn't nearly as comfortable there.

The Redskins immediately inserted Penn at left tackle during training camp, and they've rotated him and Geron Christian with the starters in the weeks since. Eventually, Penn gained separation. He started the third preseason game against the Falcons on Aug. 22, and now he'll prepare with the first unit ahead of Week 1 in Philadelphia.