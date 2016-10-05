Donte Whitner Doesn't Feel Like He's Lost A Step, Josh Evans Ready To Go

Throughout his time playing football, Whitner has been one of the hardest hitting safeties the game has ever seen. In fact, at one point Whitner wanted to shorten his name to "Hitner" to reflect his playing style.

"I've been doing it all my life, all the way from little league to high school to college to National Football League for 10 years," Whitner said. "I don't think you lose that explosiveness, you learn how to want physical contact overnight. It's almost like riding a bike. And that's why they call me 'Hitner.' That's what my name is because that's what I like to do. I don't think you lose that. It's just really like game shape, running around and getting winded, having to go through six- to eight-play drives. That's what I try to duplicate in my training before Sunday, I think I'll be ready for some contact on Sunday."

Whitner's part on the defense has yet to be laid out (he's joining a safeties group that is headlined for now by Will Blackmon and Duke Ihenacho – two backups turned starters ), but he's very confident that if given the opportunity to showcase his skills, he'll earn his playing time.

"If you go out there and you put it on tape and you're the best guy, then you're going to play," Whitner said. "And believing in myself, I truly, no matter what locker room I step in, I feel like I'm going to be the best guy and I'm going to work as hard as I possibly can to go out there and show that I'm on the best guy and put it on tape. They don't have to tell me anything about a role, I just have to get myself ready and be very knowledgeable within this scheme and within this defense."

Josh Evans Ready To Step In And Produce

While some teams put out feelers for Evans after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September, the Redskins were the only team to extend an offer to the 25-year-old after he worked out in Washington last week.