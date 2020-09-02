Washington Players Prepare For Life After Football By Pursuing Their MBAs

Orchard, who received his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Utah, is not sure exactly what he will do with his MBA, but he has spent the past few years expanding his business horizons. During the 2018 offseason, he helped out as a project manager for a construction company in Salt Lake City. After the 2019 campaign, he completed an internship with Morgan Stanley in their wealth management department.

Orchard recently enrolled in his first class, analytical tools, which begins at the end of the September, and he'll then attempt to take as many classes as he can handle next spring and summer.

With the program consisting of 62 credit hours and two in-person summits, he doubts he'll finish in two years like full-time students. That's perfectly fine with Orchard, though, as he plans to complete the degree at his own pace.

"Dontrelle Inman is doing the same thing," Orchard said. "So just asking him questions -- he's a vet in this game -- and seeing how he approached it and he manages it is just the biggest thing. He said it's doable; you just have to commit to it and each day knock it out and make the most of the opportunity."

A 2010 graduate of the University of Virginia, Inman has clearer business interests. He's currently a real estate investor and has invested in other businesses. When his football career ends, he intends to get into financial literacy so that he can educate current and former players on the importance of finances.

For now, Inman is focused on how he can help quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. and the rest of Washington's offense this fall. The 31-year-old has by far the most experience of any wide receiver, and he has been working with the starters throughout training camp.

But he also understands how quickly things can change. That's why he's decided to pursue his MBA in the first place, and having that degree will be extremely valuable whenever he completes the transitions from a football player to a businessman.