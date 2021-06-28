Doug Williams, Larry Brown Receive Hall Of Fame Inductions

Two seasons later, Williams was leading Washington in Super Bowl XXII against John Elway and the Denver Broncos. Williams and the team ran away in the championship game with a 42-10 victory. Williams himself was dominant in the matchup with 340 yards and four touchdowns to just one interception.

Williams retired in 1989, but he has had a distinguished career in several roles. He spent a year as a college football analyst for the Black Entertainment Network and had two stops as a head coach at the high school level. Williams also coached at the collegiate level, including a stint leading his alma mater, Grambling State.

Williams returned to the Washington franchise in 2014 as a personnel executive and was later named the Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. He currently serves as the senior advisor to team president Jason Wright.