Doughty Signs Redskins' Tender Offer





Safety Reed Doughty has signed his restricted free agent tender offer, the team announced on Wednesday.

Doughty had been tendered at a second-round level on March 4, the eve of free agency.

The signing was a mere formality.

The signing period for restricted free agents ended on April 15, so the Redskins had already retained Doughty's rights for the 2010 season.

Doughty returned from back surgery in 2008 to play in 15 games, with nine starts, last year.

He posted a career-high 93 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery before he landed on injured reserve in Week 17 with an ankle injury.

Doughty joined the Redskins as a sixth-round draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.