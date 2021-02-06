5 Things To Know About Wide Receivers Coach Drew Terrell

3. His first-career touchdown catch was from Andrew Luck.

After making just three receptions for 13 yards in the first two seasons of his college career, Terrell began to make more of an impact on offense during his junior season. He appeared in 13 games and accounted for 81 receiving yards on eight receptions, one of which was his first-career touchdown that came on a five-yard pass by future No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck.

Terrell remembers the play well because to him, the play unfolded in slow motion. Stanford was playing the Washington and decided to run a sprint out play to the right. Terrell was running a corner route to the back of the end zone, while tight end Zach Ertz was running in the flat. Luck's read was supposed to progress from Ertz to Terrell, so the ball would be going to him if Ertz was covered.

Terrell said he saw Washington's flat defender "screaming down to Zach," so he knew he was going to be open. As he turned around, he saw Luck winding up to make his throw. That was when everything started to slow down in Terrell's mind. He jumped at the right moment, got both hands on the ball and got his left foot in the end zone before the defender could push him out of bounds.

Stanford went on to route Washington, 65-21, winning its seventh straight game against a team that was ranked No. 22 in the country.