Drive Of The Game: Touchdown Catch By Vernon Davis Caps Off 91-Yard March

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis had himself fine afternoon in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings, totaling 66 yards on three catches and a touchdown. Even more impressively, Davis did all of that on one drive – a Redskins possession in which Davis actually missed multiple plays due to injury.
Luckily for the Redskins, it turned out that Davis had just landed on the ball, according to head coach Jay Gruden, and had the air knocked out of him. That came after pair of catches on back-to-back plays to jump start a nine-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that finished with Davis catching a 38-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to put the Redskins up 14-0.
Running back Robert Kelley began the drive with a two-yard run before Cousins hit Davis for 13 yards to the right side of the field. On the next play, Cousins found Davis again – this time for 15 yards – but as Davis went to the ground he began writhing in pain. He was helped off the field, but it wouldn't be the last Davis was heard from on the drive.
The Redskins' offense continued to click as Cousins hit Pierre Garçon with a nine-yard pass. Kelley followed with a two-yard run to pick up a first down and a three-yard run on first down. Chris Thompson ran for one yard before Cousins kept the chains moving with an eight-yard completion to Maurice Harris – the first career reception for Harris.
That moved the Redskins to the Minnesota 38-yard line, and brought Davis back in to cap off the drive.
"It was a play we practiced for weeks and weeks and weeks," Davis explained. "But you have to have the right look, the correct look. If you don't have that, you can't run it. I [came] down, [sold] the block, and then ran a wheel route up the red line, the left sideline. There was a [linebacker] sitting over there, no. 55 [Anthony] Barr, and Kirk had faith I would run by him, and we were able to get it done and also execute as well."
Davis, who had been penalized for shooting the football like a basketball through the goalposts in Week 6, dropped the football but still kept true to his longtime celebration by shooting an invisible ball as Washington celebrated a two-touchdown lead.
"I learned from [getting fined last time] and I cannot put the team in a situation where we are being penalized," Davis said. "I was cognizant of that, and I was able to go out there and help this team score a touchdown and do it the right way."
Although the Redskins ended up squandering the 14-0 lead, and trailed 20-14 at halftime, Washington responded with four field goals in the second half to come back and win 26-20. Cousins finished with 262 passing yards – the most allowed by Minnesota this season – and two touchdowns. Although Davis didn't touch the football again, he was more than pleased with Sunday's outcome.
"You know what, like I tell everyone, I'm here to do my job," Davis said. "Whatever they ask me to do, I'll do it, won't complain. It's just something you have to do, especially as a veteran, just having that presence. Guys are able to see that and the younger guys can learn from that. It's not about you, it's all about the team."