Duke Ihenacho Remains On Top Of Fashion Trends

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

A few months back, The Redskins Blog highlighted Washington Redskins safety Duke Ihenacho's fashion choices including top hats, leather gloves and pink dress socks.

But Ihenacho hadn't showcased any of his accessories, mainly his earrings.

Yes, Ihenacho rocks those as well.

On Monday afternoon, though, the San Jose State product posted the above video of him giving hoop earrings a try.

As you can tell, he's not quite sure how he feels about them letting out an "ehh" around the eight second mark.

Regardless, he's willing to give anything a try.

.

.