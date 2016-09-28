Dustin Hopkins Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. –* *The National Football League announced today that Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's Week 3 win against the New York Giants.

The honor is the first of Hopkins' career and the 15th NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor awarded to a member of the Redskins since the award's inception in 1984. Hopkins became the first member of the Redskins to receive the honor for special teams since kicker Kai Forbath in Week 8 of the 2014 season.

Last week, Hopkins converted 5-of-5 field goal attempts in the Redskins' 29-27 victory. His five field goals tied a team record set previously eight times, including most recently by Shaun Suisham on Nov. 4, 2007. Of the eight individual five-field-goal performances by Redskins kickers all-time, Hopkins' game on Sunday marked only the fifth time a Redskins kicker accomplished the feat on only five attempts.

Hopkins is 11-for-11 on field goal attempts this season. He has successfully converted 15 consecutive field goal attempts in regular season play, dating back to last season, the longest streak of his career.