Dustin Hopkins Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Dec 09, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Kicker Dustin Hopkins converts a field goal during the Washington Football Team's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7, 2020. (Alex Mowrey/NFL)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced Wednesday that Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's Week 13 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The honor is the second of Hopkins' career and the 21st NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor awarded to a member of Washington since the award's inception in 1984.

Hopkins becomes the first Washington kicker to be ever be selected for the award multiple times. Hopkins last earned the honor in Week 3 of the 2016 season.

This marks the first time in franchise history that the team has multiple NFC Special Teams Player of the Week winners in consecutive seasons (Way and Sims Jr. in 2019 & Way and Hopkins in 2020). Hopkins joins Ryan Kerrigan (Week 1) and Tress Way (Week 11) as the members of the Washington Football Team that have been named NFC Player of the Week in 2020.

Against the Steelers, Hopkins connected on all three of his field goal attempts. All three attempts were from 40-plus yards and the final two gave Washington the lead and extended Washington's lead to six points before giving the ball back to Pittsburgh with 17 seconds remaining. Hopkins also knocked down both extra point attempts.

It was the first time in his career that he hit three or more 40-plus yard field goals in a single game. He was the first Washington kicker to connect on three or more 40-plus yard field goals in a single game since Graham Gano in 2010.

