Dustin Hopkins Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced Wednesday that Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team's Week 13 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The honor is the second of Hopkins' career and the 21st NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor awarded to a member of Washington since the award's inception in 1984.

Hopkins becomes the first Washington kicker to be ever be selected for the award multiple times. Hopkins last earned the honor in Week 3 of the 2016 season.