Dustin Hopkins Plays Baseball With Neighborhood Kids

Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins is all about doing what he can to bring the Lombardi Trophy home to the DMV next February.
In his neighborhood, Hopkins could care less about trophies when it comes to teaching kids the proper way to play baseball.
As you can see in the video inside Hopkins latest tweet, he's got some baseball skills. Hopkins absolutely destroyed the ball, which actually was served up pretty well by the young pitcher.
Even though Hopkins hit that ball a country mile, the young kids that played with him had to have had a "ball" playing with a real-life NFL athlete.