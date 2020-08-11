Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Be The Leader Washington Needs

A big part of leadership in Haskins' mind is self-awareness, so he began the offseason with an honest assessment of his strengths and weaknesses. From there, the plan was simple: turn his weaknesses into strengths and make his strengths even stronger.

Over the next several months, Haskins made sacrifices to achieve those goals. He transformed his body, spent more time watching film and sought out a who's who of wide receivers to work out with.

He also met up with fellow NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who spent eight years in a system similar to the one Haskins will orchestrate in Washington.

"That was a great conversation I'll probably hold for the rest of my life," Haskins said.

Haskins aimed to make a difference outside of football as well. Following the death of George Floyd, he spoke out about social injustice and even attended protests in Washington D.C. to "be a part of the difference."

During one of their first meetings, head coach Ron Rivera challenged Haskins to be a leader on and off the field. Rivera believes the 23-year-old has "taken that to heart."