Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Work And Prove Himself To The League

Haskins, who lived in Potomac, Md., and attended Bullis School, spoke with owner Dan Snyder throughout the draft process, helping solidify his stock in Washington.

"I was able to meet him during the Draft process," Haskins said. "It is cool that his son went to my high school and that I know his son. It is crazy how small this world is and how you can meet somebody and it can change your life. That is why I make sure I treat people the way I want to be treated and I do all I can do to make sure that I leave a lasting impression on people. I think that Mr. Snyder thought that I was the guy for the franchise. I am just hopeful and I am excited for the future."

The present is a little cloudier. Gruden said he doesn't have expectations right now. Those will develop over the next couple months and in training camp, when Haskins will work in tandem with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy – a quarterback competition "out the yin-yang," Gruden called it.

"We have Case [Keenum] here, we are very happy that we have him," he said. "He is an experienced quarterback who's done it. Colt's [McCoy] been a guy who has been in our system for a long time, he is trying to come back from that injury. Now we have Dwayne [Haskins], so we have three quarterbacks in the building we feel good about. Of course Alex [Smith] is still rehabbing and doing what he has to do. So, it's just a matter of getting them all in the room. Throwing the ball out there, letting them throw and we will continue to progress and let guys have an opportunity to play."

Still, when an organization makes a first-round pick, it's making an investment in a starter. Gruden and co. know that especially in today's NFL, maximizing the window of opportunity during a quarterback's rookie contract is vital.

"Well if you're the 15th pick in the draft, I think you have to give him an opportunity without a doubt," Gruden said. "We feel good about the guys we have in the building for sure. But when you take a guy in the first round at anytime your going have to give him a chance to compete. That's just the way it is, that's the way pro football is. Case [Keenum] has been through competitions before. Obviously Colt has been through many, many competitions and the type of guys that they are they should welcome it and they should expect it. That's the way pro football is, that's the way it's always going to be and that's the way it will be this year."

Haskins agrees. He's ready to compete. Mostly, he's ready to be on a team again.