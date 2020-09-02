'He Deserves The Opportunity': Dwayne Haskins Named Starting Quarterback For Week 1

Rivera said in February he wanted to see "competitive competition" at the quarterback position, and ideally, that competition would have meant Haskins and Kyle Allen splitting time during preseason games.

But the novel coronavirus altered those plans after the NFL cancelled all preseason games. As a result, Rivera made the decision to give Haskins as many reps with the starting offense as possible.

Following the unofficial conclusion of training camp at FedExField on Monday, Rivera said he has seen Haskins grow and develop over the past month. He's also witnessed a change in the way Haskins has approached the game, which he said comes with being a franchise quarterback.

"There's a certain aspect of being the face of the franchise in terms of being the starting quarterback that you have to deal with," Rivera said. "There's a certain way he has to carry himself, a certain way he has to deal with issues on the field, a certain way he has to deal with off-the-field issues. And I thought he's done a great job."