Dwayne Haskins Showcases His Potential -- And His Youth -- In Redskins Preseason Opener

Coming off of a pair of turnovers, Haskins redeemed himself by way of a long scoring drive to begin the second half. The 14-play possession included several rushing plays -- one of which was a Haskins keeper -- as well as a third-down conversion through the air. Haskins appeared calm and poised throughout, determined to "get points on the board." He nearly delivered with six.

Facing 3rd-and-11 from the 17, Haskins spun out of trouble and rolled out to his left with multiple defenders in pursuit. He then contorted his body downfield, flicked his wrist and sent a missile towards the left edge of the end zone where only Cam Sims could catch it. The ball tipped off Sims' hands but was certainly catchable, at least according to Haskins.

"I was hot. I told [Sims] we'll get it next week."

While the misfire sent Haskins back to the sideline, his latest possession did not go to waste. Kicker Dustin Hopkins converted a 35-yard field goal moments later, bringing the Redskins within 17-10 and signaling progress for the first-round rookie.