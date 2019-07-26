Dwayne Haskins Reflects On His First Day of Training Camp

Q: Do you feel the love from Redskins fans?

Haskins: "It feels great. I'm basically a hometown kid and it's important for me to show love to the fans who love me. If I stay the extra 20 minutes after practice to make that little kid smile, is something that I feel is very important. I'm very thankful for the fans."

Q: How much are you getting mentored between each practice?

Haskins: "I probably talk to around eight people between each practice, from Case [Keenum] to Josh [Woodrum] to Kevin [O'Connell], coach [Tim] Rattay to coach [Matt] Cavanaugh and different players in between each play. It'll be things like 'be quicker with your feet' or 'read this better' or whatever the tip is. They all look and try to be helpful."

Q: You truly enjoy throwing the football don't you?

Haskins: "Grip it and rip it. Everything is lined up for me correctly and I know what I'm doing, so I just throw it."

Q: How far can this team go?

Haskins: "If we do everything the right way, if we practice hard, if we work hard together and study hard then we can do a lot of things this year. We'll take it one step at a time."

Q: How do you keep a level head?

Haskins: "I just feel like I get it from my parents and learning and watching how they dealt with their struggles. At the end of the day this is football. We can always find a way to make it harder than it needs to be, but we're trying to find a way to have fun and lead each other. That's the biggest thing."

Q: Where does your leadership stem from?

Haskins: "For me I learned from a lot of different people. I've studied it from guys like Kobe [Bryant] to hanging around guys like coach [Urban] Meyer. Leadership is really not just one thing. From the aspect of being a vocal guy to leading by example that works hard, to being able to pull a guy aside and talk to him. I feel like you need a toolbox to be a leader and I feel like I'm working on that."

Q: Do you enjoy facing the Redskins defense in practice?

Haskins: "I hate it. They're smart. In college when I went to Ohio State, a lot of guys were very talented but you can tell now in the NFL how instinctive guys are. I had one pass today where a guy jumped in a window when I didn't think he was going to get there. Watching how fast they are, just watching [Josh] Norman and Landon [Collins], seeing how they practice, I'm very excited."

Q: How do you keep your body in shape throughout the duration of training camp?

Haskins: "From the way I eat to the way I go to sleep, the temperature of the room, how many blankets I use, cold tub, hot tub, stretching, lifting, prehab, rehab, just stuff I need to be able to do to keep myself healthy. From keeping your body healthy to playing and watching film, it's a lot."

Q: How much does that carry over from college for you?