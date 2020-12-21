Evaluating Dwayne Haskins' Performance Against The Seahawks

In danger of wasting his second chance, quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. "got mad."

He knew he was capable of more than his first seven offensive drives Sunday when errant passes and poor decisions resulted in underwhelming statistics and a pair of giveaways. It seemed like whenever Haskins made a positive play, he followed it up with a mistake. None were as costly as his second interception, which came immediately after a 30-yard connection with Terry McLaurin and gave the Seattle Seahawks the ball back with a 20-3 lead. It seemed the Washington Football Team would suffer a blowout loss for the first time since Week 5.

Having already overcome a 17-point deficit in the season opener, Haskins challenged himself to do whatever he could to give his team a chance to win at the end. And in Washington's 20-15 defeat, the second-year signal-caller did just that. He completed 19 of his final 26 passes, which led to back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter and another drive deep into Seattle territory. With less than 90 seconds to play, Washington was 23 yards away from pulling off yet another upset.

Back-to-back sacks dashed those comeback hopes, but Haskins' late-game surge should evoke hope for the second-year signal-caller if Alex Smith, who missed Sunday's game with a calf injury, cannot play next weekend against the Carolina Panthers.