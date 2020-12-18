Alex Smith Ruled Out Vs. Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins Will Start

In relief of Smith against the 49ers, Haskins completed 7-of-12 passes for 57 yards and led the offense on a field goal drive to begin the second half. There were also some inaccurate throws, but Haskins did not commit a turnover as Washington held on for a 23-15 victory.

Rivera said after the game that the second-year signal-caller is continuing to show growth and highlighted his first couple of throws when he made quick, smart decisions and showed poise.

Just like any other position, Rivera said the quarterback situation is a "next-man up mentality." Haskins has not started since Week 4, but the team believes he can give it a chance to beat the Seahawks at FedExField and extend its winning streak to five games.

"This is a guy that's next, this is a guy that we believe in, this is a guy we kept around because we see something," Rivera said. "And you do that so when he goes out there, 'Heck yeah, we believe in him' because we believe has the athleticism, the ability, and I've always said he's got an NFL arm, he really, truly does."