Alex Smith Ruled Out Vs. Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins Will Start

Quarterback Alex Smith has been ruled out for Sunday's game because of a calf injury, head coach Ron Rivera announced Friday. Dwayne Haskins Jr. will start against the Seattle Seahawks.
Smith, who left the San Francisco 49ers game in the first half, was hopeful he would be able to play in Week 15. Even if he was not able to practice this week, he and Rivera both felt comfortable with him starting Sunday if he was healthy enough.
However, when Smith went through "some of the drills," Rivera said he still felt some tightness, so the team decided not to push him any further."
"For me, it just boils down to being honest with myself," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "I'm going to do everything I can all week from a treatment and rest standpoint, mentally preparing to get ready. Certainly, there is a point obviously here as the week goes on where decisions have to be made. For me, it's just about being honest. Either you can or you can't."
In relief of Smith against the 49ers, Haskins completed 7-of-12 passes for 57 yards and led the offense on a field goal drive to begin the second half. There were also some inaccurate throws, but Haskins did not commit a turnover as Washington held on for a 23-15 victory.
Rivera said after the game that the second-year signal-caller is continuing to show growth and highlighted his first couple of throws when he made quick, smart decisions and showed poise.
Just like any other position, Rivera said the quarterback situation is a "next-man up mentality." Haskins has not started since Week 4, but the team believes he can give it a chance to beat the Seahawks at FedExField and extend its winning streak to five games.
"This is a guy that's next, this is a guy that we believe in, this is a guy we kept around because we see something," Rivera said. "And you do that so when he goes out there, 'Heck yeah, we believe in him' because we believe has the athleticism, the ability, and I've always said he's got an NFL arm, he really, truly does."
