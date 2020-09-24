It's All About Trust For Dwayne Haskins Entering Week 3

Turner said he and the rest of the coaching staff has worked to strike a balance with such a young offense. They want to put pressure on defenses with unique formations and complex play calls, but not at the expense of possibly confusing their own players. To rectify this, Turner said there has been an open communication between him and Haskins. If Haskins feels the offense does not have a complete grasp of a certain concept, they do not not expect the unit to execute it on game day.

The coaching staff trusts Haskins -- that's why they named him the team's starting quarterback -- and when his body is aligned correctly and his feet are set, Turner knows he "can make any throw that there is." But sometimes, Turner notices Haskins' mind working faster than his body. He then feels rushed and relies on his arm strength when in reality, he has enough time to be technically sound and deliver on-target passes.

Other times, Haskins needs to trust his pass-catchers. On a 3rd-and-2 against the Cardinals, Washington ran a rub play with Inman coming down to shield the defender and Thomas looping around him. Haskins did not see Thomas open initially, so he turned his head and fired a low pass to Inman that was incomplete. He realized later that if he waited a split second longer, allowing Thomas to separate from his defender, he could have made a high and outside throw to Thomas, who had room to run down the left sideline.